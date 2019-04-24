With the month of May quickly approaching we wanted to highlight four upcoming programs we will be offering next month that celebrate art and community.
First, we are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Wisconsin Humanities Council for a program called a ShopTalk. Danielle Dresden and Donna Pecket will present a talk and lead a discussion titled, “This is a Real Job: Insights into Arts Work.” The discussion will focus on why we seldom discuss the “work” of being an artist and making art. The event will be held inside the library on Thursday, May 2 at 6:30pm.
More than 43,000 Wisconsin residents are employed in arts-related businesses and the non-profit arts sector contributes approximately $418 million to the state economy. So why isn’t working in the arts considered a “real job?” This session will explore the difference between the myth and the reality of what it means to be a working artist. Danielle and Donna will offer this presentation as a duo, mixing humorous dialogue and rhythm dance with their personal backstage stories to involve audiences in a conversation about how the arts contribute to making a living and making a life in Wisconsin.
Second, on Friday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. during our bimonthly “Conversations” program we will be talking about the tradition of May Day baskets. We will look back at how the tradition started, share photos of May Day baskets, and finally everyone will create one! “Conversations” is a great program that provides an opportunity for participants to meet people, learn new ideas, discover, and reminisce. Coffee is always served.
Deeper into the month we will be hosting a two-part workshop titled, “Websites for Artists.” The first workshop led by Viroqua artist Anne Butera will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. and will focus on essential elements for an artist’s website. Butera will show examples of current sites and lead a discussion on the options available for building and housing your website. In the second workshop on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30-7 p.m., Butera will be joined by Matthias Mining from Mac Help in Viroqua for a structured study lab to work directly with artists on the creation of a website. Registration for the May 16 workshop is required as space is limited to 10 people. To register for the class, stop by or call the library at 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.