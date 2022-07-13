McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Local author John Armbruster will be at McIntosh Memorial Library this week! The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. inside the library lobby. Copies of Armbruster’s book “Tailspin” will be available for purchase.

The book is a true story about veteran Gene Moran from Soldiers Grove. “Tailspin” is much more than an incredible war story. It’s a compassionate portrait of an aging veteran finally revealing the traumatic memories he kept inside for more than 60 years. It’s also the story of the author’s own trial: raising two young sons as he lost his wife to cancer, all while trying to tell Gene’s story before it was too late. “Tailspin” is a heartwarming testament to enduring the worst that history and life can deal to ordinary men and coming out on top.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the library booth at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Night Market, Friday, July 8. We had so much fun with Kevin from Balloons by Kevin. If you appreciate Kevin’s balloon art, please know he will be back in Viroqua at the library booth at the Vernon County Fair in September. Until then make plans to join us at the Viroqua Farmers Market this Saturday, July 16. We will have a table full of simple craft projects for youth and families to enjoy.

Also, this Saturday we will be hosting a morning workshop with Caleb Dewitt titled “Improv for Life: Expanding Possibilities Through Creative Play.” The program will be held inside the library program room from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration for the workshop is required. To register, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Improvisation is the practice of playing with new possibilities for all the situations life presents. In the workshop Dewitt will instruct participants how to practice and improve improv exercises for a more expansive life.

Find a new friend this summer with our “Pet Pen Pal” program! In honor of the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program we are thrilled to have a writing program for patrons. We have an entire wall filled with ocean animals and their bios for you to read. Select an animal or two you would like to write to, and they will write back! The library provides the stationary and envelopes for you to write the letter. Once complete, drop the letter off at the circulation desk. Your selected animal will write a letter back to you within a week. Your letter will be waiting for you at the circulation desk.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.