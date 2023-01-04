McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Since 1904 the McIntosh Memorial Library has been serving the city of Viroqua. After 118 years in operation the library has been named the 2022 Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin. Library staff and volunteers were honored during the Wisconsin Library Association’s Annual Conference in Lake Geneva on Nov. 3, 2022. Library Director Trina Erickson accepted a plaque from the Wisconsin Library Association and a second plaque from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

An event to celebrate the Library of the Year award is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. During the open house attendees can enjoy live music, food, exhibits, and a program at 12 p.m. in the library lobby. The program will highlight the history of the library and showcase the reasons why the McIntosh Memorial Library was selected as the 2022 Library of the Year for Wisconsin.

McIntosh Memorial Library is recognized both for the library staff’s work to expand, adapt, and engage safely with the Viroqua community throughout the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing efforts to provide outstanding resources, entertainment, and support to the Viroqua community. Highlights of our accomplishments include the creation of a library band during the pandemic to share music with isolated residents; the After School Program, the only after-school childcare program in the city; and the library garden, which provides fresh produce to residents of low-income housing apartments and senior dining centers. The library has received statewide recognition for its innovative “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” program and relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee.

McIntosh Memorial Library and the Parenting Place team up every Thursday morning for a Toddler Play Group. Join us on Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11 at the library for a time of engagement, stories, and snacks. This Play Group is for parents and children up to age 5. There is no cost to participate and registration is not required. This is a very active group and drop-ins are always welcome.

Another opportunity for parents and caregivers to connect with others is during our weekly story-time program with Miss Laci. Storytime happens on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11 in front of the aviary. Joining Miss Laci for songs, stories, and activities. Storytime is a great opportunity to meet new families and to connect with library resources available to you and your family. Reach out to Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5 with questions.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.