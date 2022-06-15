McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Has your child signed up for the activities and special programs being offered this summer at McIntosh Memorial Library? The “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program kicked off last week for area youth 0-18. Now through Aug. 12 we have daily activities, special programs, and opportunities for youth to read this summer to earn books to keep for home libraries. We encourage you to stop in and pick up a reading log and sign up for the great activities and bus trips we have planned. The summer calendar of events can also be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

Our next special event for the youth summer reading program is our Dairy Day Celebration on Tuesday, June 21 at Eckhart Park. From 3:30 to 5 p.m., participants will be able to enjoy a petting zoo, crafts, food, and activities all centered around farming as we support June Dairy Month. We’re looking forward to having farm animals at the park thanks to the Klinkner family. Make plans to join us and support dairy farmers locally and across the nation.

For adults the sixth annual Vernon County Reads event is going strong. McIntosh Memorial Library is one of seven public libraries in the county encouraging patrons to read a book by local author Sue Berg. Join the book discussion at McIntosh Library on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. During the event we’ll be offering participants the opportunity to have a general discussion about the two books written and released by Berg.

Vernon County Reads will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Community Center. During the event, Berg will speak, and copies of her books will be available for purchase. For more information, call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

We’re partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter to host two in-person classes in June in the library lobby. Two sessions of 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s will be offered: Friday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Classes will be hosted by Valerie Joy Hein Hamstra, a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration is encouraged. Contact the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to sign up or visit alz.org. Both classes are free and open to the public.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0