Welcome to May! This month our library outreach kicks into high gear with our involvement in the Viroqua Farmers Market. On Saturday, May 13, we’ll be at the market with our annual Tree and Shrub Sapling Giveaway. Join us in the WTC parking lot on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 9 a.m. A variety of saplings will be available to choose from including chokeberry, redwood and elderberry. The saplings will be given away on a first-come first-serve basis. During the market season we hope you’ll stop by our table and say hello.

Have you ever been on a Bus_eum? In partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society, we’re looking forward to welcoming a BUS-eum to Viroqua. The BUS-eum is a traveling museum and will be in Viroqua on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Vernon County Museum at the corner of South and Main streets.

The exhibit inside the bus is about aspects of American history including an exhibit on the history between Germany and America. On the outside of the bus attendees may enjoy the exhibit which focuses on engaging in conversation and exchanging thoughts, ideas, solutions, and even fears. The exhibit further addresses individual actions which could help build a sustainable future.

Two presentations will be held on May 6 as well. The talk about climate change will be at 10 a.m., followed by a social history talk at 11:30 a.m. Both presentations will be held inside the Vernon County Historical Society’s museum. Funding for the Bus_eum is being provided by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Activity is starting to happen across the street in our Growing Forward Together Garden. This grant-funded garden project is now in its third year. In partnership with UW Extension and Wisconsin Master Gardeners the library is planted by students in our Afterschool Program. All produce grown is used for educational purposes or donated to the residents housed at the Bigley Plaza in Viroqua. We’re just getting started with the garden for the season and look forward to providing classes and activities in the garden space this year.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.