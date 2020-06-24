McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Did you know the library has over 1,000 books to giveaway this summer? It’s true! For the last several years we have helped local youth expand their home libraries by awarding books as prizes for participants in our annual summer reading program. Youth can read to earn books, but they can also participate in our daily activities. Our program is just getting started so it is not too late to get involved. All of the details and registration information about our “Imagine Your Story” program is available on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
If you have overdue library materials, we would encourage you to return them by July 1. Since mid-March we have been very flexible about overdue items and not charging fines. However, starting in July we are bringing the grace period to a close. We need to take steps to return to more normal operations and part of that is respecting due dates as recorded when your items are checked out. Due to CDC guidelines we will not be allowing you to return checked out items inside the library. For the foreseeable future you will need to return your items in our book return slots which are located on the Jefferson Street side of the library building. The return slots are open weekly from 9 a.m. on Friday through 9 a.m. on Sunday. We are continuing to loosen restrictions at a slow pace, as our number one priority is keeping you and our staff safe.
We launched Phase 2 of our reopening plan earlier this month which provides you with access to the library internet, computers and printing service. We have established five individual workstations in our large entry area that are social distanced to keep you and our staff safe. The computers are available to reserve for essential services. Gaming is not considered an essential service. We’re offering the computer services on Monday and Fridays with limited assistance from library staff. This service is available by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the library at 637-7151, extension 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
