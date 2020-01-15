McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

2019 was another fantastic year at the McIntosh Memorial Library! Two years in a row the number of items checked out from our facility has surpassed 200,000 items. This number is outstanding for a library of our size. The number of programs offered at the library surpassed our offerings in 2018 which resulted in our program attendance numbers being at record high levels. All 12 months of the year we had artists displaying their work inside our display case and on our art wall. Plus, our conference room and program room were used daily by library staff or outside groups needing a space to meet. The growth the library is having is all because of you! We are so fortunate to be in an area where people truly take advantage of all the resources available to them from their local public library. If you haven’t been to the library before, please stop by and see us! We’re located in downtown Viroqua at 205 S. Rock Ave. We open at 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and are closed on Sundays. The library is always here for you and all materials, classes, meeting spaces, and other resources are provided at no charge.
During the month of January our Viroqua Area Foundation art wall is featuring a travel journey captured through photography. Viroqua area photographer Jillian Davies is our featured artist this month. Half of the display was captured locally, while other pictures take you on a journey through the lens of Jillian’s camera. Next door to the art wall is our art display case which has a unique collection of items crafted from wallpaper. Westby area artist Kathy Ugo has baskets, greeting cards and other fun items on display through the end of the month. Stop by and enjoy the work of these two local artists during the month of January.
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and we are excited to offer two craft programs to get you in the spirit! On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 a.m. we will be hosting an adult “Book Sculpting” workshop. Led by Mary Wagner, the participants will learn how to sculpt pages in a book to create a heart. While on Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:30 p.m. we will be offering a Valentine’s Day themed needle felting class. Instructor Kathleen Kroska will help participants needle felt a bowl to hold needle felted hearts. Both classes require registration, as the class sizes are limited. To sign up, stop by or give us a call at 637-7151.
Wisconsin tax forms have arrived. The forms are located near the entrance to the library on a table. We are still waiting on the federal forms, but they have been ordered. If you have any questions about tax forms stop by or give us a call.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.