Great winter and holiday books, movies, music CDs, and magazines are all available for you to check out at your local public library. As we near the holidays, please plan a visit to the library to pick up some fun items for your family to enjoy. You can also browse our electronic collection at www.overdrive.com. Overdrive provides you with thousands of titles that can be downloaded to your computer or mobile device. Browse for books, audio books or videos at www.overdrive.com. Inside the Friends of the Library Book Store shop for unique gifts such as puzzles, handmade bookmarks, zipper pulls, book bags, snap purses and balloon balls. The store is also featuring a wide variety of seasonal items both inside and just outside the store on the mobile book cart. Plus, the store has gift certificates available which are a great gift for the book lovers on your list. Shopping at the book store helps support the library, as the revenue is used to help fund special purchases and support programs.
We appreciate everyone who has participated in one of our special events this month. We welcomed over 150 guests to our annual “Polar Express and More” program on Dec. 7. We were also pleased that Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit with 75 children this month. Santa provided every child in the library with a new book to take home with them. Finally, donations have been pouring in this week during our eighth annual Food for Fines program. All food donated will be delivered to the food pantry at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua. We continue to bring these programs to the library because of your ongoing support and participation.
During the November meeting of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Library, officer elections were held. All officers were re-elected to their current positions. The officers are President Luella Oliver, Vice President Angie Cina, Treasurer Mary Wagner and Secretary Ken Tucker. Friends Board meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 4:30pm in the library conference room.
Please note the library will have altered hours toward the end of December. We will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. We will be closing at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 and closed all day on Jan. 1, 2019. While we are closed our book and AV return slots will be open for you to return your materials. You can continue to order materials from our online catalog by logging onto our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
