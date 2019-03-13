We have less than 10 spots open for our May 23 bus trip to Stonefield, a Wisconsin historic site located just outside of Cassville. The chartered bus will depart from McIntosh Memorial Library at 9:30 a.m. for Cassville. Upon arrival we will eat lunch before arriving at Stonefield. The afternoon will be spent at the historic location where we will be able to explore the home of the first Wisconsin governor, a 1900s village, a homestead and the Wisconsin State Agricultural Museum. We will return to the library around 5:30 p.m. The cost to go on the bus trip is $10 per person. Lunch will be on your own. To sign up, stop by the library circulation desk. The trip is sponsored in part by the Friends of the Library.
Gear up for the annual May Syttende Mai celebration by taking a Norwegian language Learning class at the library! We are looking forward to offering, “Conversational Norwegian” classes in April and May. During the classes you will learn the Norwegian language using four key components: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and culture. These components will help you learn how to have basic conversations in Norwegian. The classes will be held on Monday and Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. from April 15 to May 15 in the library conference room. Most classes will be two hours. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Register by calling the circulation desk at 637-7151. The classes will be taught using materials from the online database Mango Languages.
We appreciate everyone that took advantage of the VHS tape to DVD media conversion service we offered at the library this winter. We wrapped up the service last week and received a lot of positive comments from people who appreciated the opportunity to come to the library for the free service. We have access to other media conversion kits including slides to digital. If you are interested in seeing us bring this service back to the library, please let us know.
We have beautiful art on display inside the library this month as we are celebrating March as Youth Art Month. March has been recognized as Youth Art Month since 1961. All of the art hanging on our art wall or inside our display case was created by students from the Viroqua Elementary School. It’s a very colorful display and one we know you will appreciate all month long.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
