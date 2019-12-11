McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Have you joined us for our bi-monthly adult Conversations program yet? This program is held on the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Each program topic is different. However, the goal of the program is consistent. We provide this program so participants can lean, discover, reminisce and meet people. Our final program of the year will take place on Friday, Dec. 20. Using pictures from the database Exploring Cultural History Online we will look at holiday pictures from the past and reminisce about traditions that are important in your family. Looking ahead to January our first program will take place on Friday, Jan. 3. Local musician Greg Leighton will join us as we talk about classic country music. Greg will have his guitar with and will play some classic tunes besides talking about the artists. Make plans to join us! Coffee is always provided.
On Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 the Viroqua Pizza Hut will be hosting a “Tip Night” to support the library. From 4-7:30 all tips left either while dining in or carrying out will be donated to the library. Servers both nights will be library staff and volunteers. Please plan on joining us to help support the library.
Please know the library will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020. We will also be closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. While we are closed you can return your library items in our drop box which is accessible 24/7. The drop is attached to our building and located along Jefferson Street.
