McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Stop by McIntosh Memorial Library and get involved with the fifth annual Vernon County Reads program! Six libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center to offer the annual program. To participate, stop by your local public library and check out books in the Loon Lake Mystery Series by Wisconsin author Victoria Houston. The cozy mystery books feature the character of Police Chief Lew Ferris. The Chief solves murders with the help of retired dentist, Dr. Paul “Doc” Osborne. The series is set in the fictional town of Loon Lake, Wisconsin.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with an in-person presentation by Victoria Houston on Thursday, Oct, 7, at 7 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

Participating libraries will be hosting community book discussions about the Loon Lake Mystery Series over the next two months. McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting a discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. in the courtyard. Stop by and chat about the series.