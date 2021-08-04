McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Stop by McIntosh Memorial Library and get involved with the fifth annual Vernon County Reads program! Six libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center to offer the annual program. To participate, stop by your local public library and check out books in the Loon Lake Mystery Series by Wisconsin author Victoria Houston. The cozy mystery books feature the character of Police Chief Lew Ferris. The Chief solves murders with the help of retired dentist, Dr. Paul “Doc” Osborne. The series is set in the fictional town of Loon Lake, Wisconsin.
Vernon County Reads will conclude with an in-person presentation by Victoria Houston on Thursday, Oct, 7, at 7 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.
Participating libraries will be hosting community book discussions about the Loon Lake Mystery Series over the next two months. McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting a discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. in the courtyard. Stop by and chat about the series.
We are celebrating National Wellness Month in August with special programs and material displays throughout the library. National Wellness Month focuses on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. Research has shown self-care helps manage stress and promotes happiness. We invite you to join us for a program with Sheena Cook-Fuglsang on Friday, Aug., 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the library courtyard. Sheena is the FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator for the UW-Madison Division of Extension serving Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties. Sheena works with community partners to provide direct education about updating policies, systems and environmental factors that help to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Cook-Fuglsang worked with us to write a federal grant to begin the Growing Forward Together Garden in spring 2021 behind the bathhouse on Rock Avenue. Produce grown in the garden is distributed by Community Hunger Solutions or used by the library for educational purposes.
We are now in the final month of the youth Summer Reading Program. Participants can continue reading to earn books for their home libraries! Reading logs are available inside the library. We have special events scheduled and are planning to offer a lot of fun in our final month. The calendar of events for August is available at the library. The calendar is also posted on our website and Facebook page.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.