McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are partnering with Valley Stewardship Network of Viroqua for a virtual book discussion on Friday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. Valley Stewardship Network Board Chair Tom Lukens will lead a discussion of Doug Tallamy’s book, “Nature’s Best Hope.” In this book, Tallamy outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation. He shows homeowners how they can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide ecosystem services and wildlife habitats. Tallamy refers to this conversion effort as the creation of a “Homegrown National Park.”

Tom will share how the book has inspired him to take on native planting projects in both urban and rural spaces and then invite people to talk about how the book has inspired them. Multiple copies of the book are available for checkout through the McIntosh Memorial Library. We would encourage you to check out the book now, so you have plenty of time to read it before the discussion next month. To reserve a copy, visit our online catalog or call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.