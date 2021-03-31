McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are partnering with Valley Stewardship Network of Viroqua for a virtual book discussion on Friday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. Valley Stewardship Network Board Chair Tom Lukens will lead a discussion of Doug Tallamy’s book, “Nature’s Best Hope.” In this book, Tallamy outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation. He shows homeowners how they can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide ecosystem services and wildlife habitats. Tallamy refers to this conversion effort as the creation of a “Homegrown National Park.”
Tom will share how the book has inspired him to take on native planting projects in both urban and rural spaces and then invite people to talk about how the book has inspired them. Multiple copies of the book are available for checkout through the McIntosh Memorial Library. We would encourage you to check out the book now, so you have plenty of time to read it before the discussion next month. To reserve a copy, visit our online catalog or call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
Thank you to everyone that attended our first online adult crafting class of 2021! Last week we offered an online needle felting class using the digital resource Creativebug. Creativebug offers easy-to-follow video instructions from expert artists and crafters. Topics include art and design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food amd home, jewelry, holiday and party, and classes for kids. All you need is your library card and access to an internet-enabled device or computer to enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 online art and craft classes, plus patterns, templates, and recipes. To get started, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. If you would like to see us offer additional classes, please let us know!
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.