McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Thanks to funding from the Friends of the Library, we are looking forward to hosting the second annual adult winter reading program in 2020. Adults are encouraged to stop by the library circulation desk beginning on Monday, Jan. 6, to register. Through the end of February participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto a bookmark provided by the library. The completed bookmark should be returned to our circulation desk in exchange for a winter-related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize. The grand prize drawing will be held on the final day of the program, Feb. 29.
We want to help you beat the winter blues by offering four adult art classes in January. On Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m., we will be offering a needle felting class. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to create two snowmen before the class is over. On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10a.m., Dr. Roger Hatlem will return to lead a beginning woodcarving class. Participants will be paired with experienced carvers who will help them complete a small carving before the class is over. In addition, we are hosting a homemade card and envelope making workshop on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Instructor Kathy Ugo will teach participants her craft during the two-hour class. Lastly, if you would like to learn how to knit, we have a two-part knitting class kicking off on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. Over the course of two afternoons participants will learn the basic skills to create a washcloth. Registration is required for all four classes, as space is limited. To register, stop by or give us a call at 637-7151. All materials will be provided by the library.
We have been receiving a lot of positive comments about the book tree in the entrance of the library. The tree is our way of creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere and to showcase our love for books! If you need some tips on how to create your own book tree just ask us and we would be happy to help you out.
Please know the library will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. We will also be closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. While we are closed you can return your library items in our drop box which is accessible 24/7. The drop is attached to our building and located along Jefferson Street.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.