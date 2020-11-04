McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

As we begin the month of November, we want to remind you of our new operating hours. The library is now open on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hours Wednesday-Friday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With colder temperatures and darker days, our curbside service has been converted to door service during our open hours. Anytime the library is open you can call the circulation desk to have your items checked out and placed in our large entry area for you to pick up. This service allows you access to library resources without having to come inside the main library space. We are still providing you with access to our public computers, printers, and wireless internet service in our entry area. Plus, we are expanding our virtual programming for patrons of all ages. Details on our programs can be found on the library Facebook page and website. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 we are continuing to limit the number of patrons inside our facility to six at one time and masks are required. Please contact us with questions at 637-7151, extenion 6.
Story time is back with our new Youth Services Director Miss Marissa! Tune in live on Facebook every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and activities. Miss Marissa has special activities planned throughout the month of November including an evening story-time program and even a virtual Dance Party at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. The calendar of events can be found on the library website and Facebook page. Tuning into story time will enable you to meet Miss Marissa and to interact with her about what songs and books you enjoy listening to.
Thanks to funding from Bader Philanthropies of Milwaukee we are looking forward to offering our adult “Conversations” programs again. While we are unable to meet in person, we are able to provide this program virtually through Zoom. “Conversations” is offered on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. The program enables participants to meet new people, discover, learn, and reminisce. The calendar of upcoming programs can be found on the library website or Facebook page. In the month of November, we are featuring Gary Gilbertson with a Veterans Day salute at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. On Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. our program will be about the Fortney Hotel in downtown Viroqua. Participants will learn about the past, present, and future operations of the building in our community. Have a question about “Conversations?” Call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!