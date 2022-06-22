McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re so thrilled to be able to offer two youth bus trips as part of the 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program. Registration is open for the Island Voyage trip to Goose Island Campground on Tuesday, July 12. The chartered bus will leave McIntosh Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. and return at approximately 5:45 p.m. While at Goose Island participants will enjoy games, food, music, and an educational program about the Mississippi River.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the library will be hosting a trip to La Crosse for a Hmong Garden Day Camp. The bus will depart McIntosh Memorial Library at 10 a.m. for a stop at the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency. Participants will watch a blacksmith create garden tools. As part of the camp activities, the youth will travel by bus to a Hmong garden where the garden tools will be used to harvest produce. The produce will be used in a cooking demonstration and tasting for the participants at the Agency building. The final activity of the day will be visiting the Cameron Street Farmers Market. The bus will return to the library around 5 p.m.

To register for the bus trips, stop by the library circulation desk or call 608-637-7151, extension 6. There is no cost to participate, as the trip expenses are being covered by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

We’re gearing up for a fun Saturday at the Viroqua Farmers Market on Saturday, June 25. Miss Maggie will be at the Market by 9 a.m. with simple craft activities for everyone to enjoy. So far this summer we’ve offered participants the opportunity to create fish and lizards to take home. What will we have you create this week? Stop by our booth and find out!

Speaking of booths, please mark your calendars for Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m at Eckhart Park. That date will be the next Night Market of the summer. We will be at the Market with Kevin Lindh from Balloons by Kevin. Kevin has been with us at the market before and even joined us at the Vernon County Fair. Kevin is a balloon artist and will be at our library booth creating art for you! We hope you make plans to join us for a really fun time.

McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed July 2-July 4 for the Independence Day holiday weekend. The library will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, July 5. While the library is closed the book and media return slots will be open for your returns. You can always order materials from the Libby app. Have a question? Call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

