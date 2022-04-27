McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Last week we celebrated Volunteer Recognition Week at the library. We are so thankful for the approximately 30 people from our community that give of their time and talent every month to the library. Volunteers work inside the Friends of the Library Bookstore, serve on committees, assist library staff with programs, or work on special projects. Our volunteers are appreciated every day for their contributions. This summer library staff will be hosting a strawberry shortcake social at Eckhart Park for our volunteers to celebrate how important they are to McIntosh Memorial Library.

The first Viroqua Farmers Market of the season is coming up next week! Join us for opening day on Saturday, May 7. On that day we will be hosting our third annual tree and shrub sapling biveaway! This year we will be providing you with your choice of shrub saplings to take home for free. We really enjoy this event because it is an opportunity to do something great to support our planet! We will be at the market starting at 9 a.m. Stop by early for the best selection. We have made the commitment to be at the Farmers Market at least two Saturday mornings per month. For most of the markets we will be providing youth and family craft projects. We look forward to seeing you at the markets this season!

This week the Friends of the Library have a special sale table set up inside the library to support Viroqua’s City Wide Rummage Sales April 28-30. The table has gently used items for sale at deeply discounted prices. If you don’t find the perfect items on the sale table, stop inside the bookstore. The store has a wide variety of books for all ages, plus music CDs, DVDs. and even a few puzzles for sale. All profits from the store are used by the Friends of the Library to support special library projects and purchases. The store is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One common question library staff are asked is, “Can I check out a magazine to take home?” The answer is yes! All of our magazines are available for checkout, even the new issues for one week. We have a large collection of magazines next to the fireplace. But we also have magazines in our children’s and teen departments. In total, we subscribe to approximately 80 magazines for you to enjoy at home or inside the library. If you’re a fan of comic books, we have a new collection housed in the teen department. This collection features eight different comics with new issues added monthly. Special funding from the Friends of the Library supported the development of the comic book collection.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

