McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Myron Daubert from the Department of Workforce Development will be back at the McIntosh Memorial Library next week. Daubert is an employment specialist and will be available to meet with anyone seeking assistance in finding a job. Daubert will be at the Library on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference room. An appointment is not needed as walk-ins are welcome. All meetings are free and confidential. Topics Daubert can assist with include resume writing, job searching, interview tips and more. If you need further information, please contact the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.

Grant funding from the American Library Association provided us with the opportunity to host an event titled “The Great Peace Book Conversation” this month. All participants were gifted a book before joining one of four facilitated discussions about peace, ally-ship and progress. Everyone was treated to a catered meal and live music. Art projects and a book read were offered to youth. Only 100 libraries in the United States were selected to receive funding from ALA and the Association for Rural & Small Libraries. A special thank-you to Maybe Lately’s, Viroqua Floral Mercantile, Stephanie Pedretti, Lotus Head and DJ Kirsten from WDRT for assisting with food, music and décor. We feel very honored to be one of the 100 libraries in the country selected for the grant dollars.

Whether you enjoy reading alone or with a friend, we encourage you to stop by the library and enjoy one of our new reading nooks! In the Children’s Department we’ve added a rowboat, a tent, a cabin in the woods and a fort to explore. Finding that special spot to curl up with your favorite read is fun and memorable for everyone.

If you’re a member of the Friends of the Library, you’ve likely received your membership renewal notice in the mail. We encourage you to fill out the paperwork and mail it back to the library or drop it off in person. Memberships are a large part of the organization’s annual budget. The money enables the Friends to support special purchases and programs for the library. If you haven’t received a renewal notice or are interested in becoming a members of the Friends, stop by the bookstore or call 637-7151, extension 2.

With the new year we have new hours! McIntosh Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any changes to our operating hours will be posted to the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. We encourage you to follow us to stay informed on happenings at your local public library.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

