McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Library Director Trina Erickson and Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon have been awarded scholarships to attend a national library conference in March. Erickson and Sheldon were each awarded $2,000 from the Winding Rivers Library System to attend the Public Library Association Conference March 23-25 in Portland, Oregon. Offered biennially, the PLA Conference is the premier event for public libraries, drawing thousands of librarians, library support staff, trustees, friends, and library vendors from across the country and around the world. This multi-day event offers over 100 top-quality education programs, inspirational and entertaining speakers, social events that include author luncheons and networking receptions, and a bustling exhibits hall featuring the latest in products and services.

The PLA Conference is presented by the Public Library Association (PLA), the largest association dedicated to supporting the unique and evolving needs of public library professionals. In collaboration with its parent organization, the American Library Association, PLA strives to help its members shape the essential institution of public libraries by serving as an indispensable ally for public library leaders

On Tuesday, March 1, Myron Daubert from the Department of Workforce Development will return to McIntosh Memorial Library for his monthly visit. Daubert provides career counseling, assistance with applying for unemployment, resume writing, interview preparation, networking, and more. The services provided are offered as a walk-in service and an appointment is not needed. However, individual appointments can be scheduled by contacting Daubert at 608-405-4548. The employment services are offered the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.

Local beekeeper Jim Krause is returning to the library this month to offer a two-part beginning beekeeping class. The classes are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the library lobby. These classes have been very popular with people new to beekeeping, along with those that are experienced. Krause teaches from experiences and enjoys sharing with the class his beekeeping equipment and stories. Registration for both classes is required. Contact the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 to sign up.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0