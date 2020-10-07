McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who attended our virtual program last week with Veronica Kleiber titled, “Ghost Stories of Vernon County.” Veronica is a volunteer with the Vernon County Historical Society. During the program tales of ghost sightings from all around the county were shared. Up next John Sime from Readstown will deliver a program about the history of UFO sightings in Vernon County. The program will be held Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. The program will be delivered via Zoom. Zoom allows you to participate through your computer or phone. Details on how to connect can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
September was a great month inside the library as we celebrated “National Library Card Sign-up Month.” Even though September is over it doesn’t mean you can’t get a library card. Signing up for a card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time. Once you have a library card you can begin taking advantage of all the resources available to your through your local public library. Want to know more? Give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6.
We would like to welcome Marissa Bazan to the library as our new Youth Service Director. Marissa brings to the position 10 years of experience working in a public library setting. Before starting her work in Viroqua, Marissa was employed as the Adult Services Director at the Sparta Free Library. Marissa is looking forward to meeting new people and is excited to begin working at the McIntosh Library. Please stop by and meet Marissa!
If you need access to the internet, a public computer, or printing service we are here to help! The McIntosh Memorial Library provides access to those resources Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the large entry area of the library. An appointment to use a computer is not required.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!