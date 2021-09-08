McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Join McIntosh Memorial Library at the Vernon County Fair next week! We’re looking forward to being out at the fairgrounds with family friendly games, a balloon artist, and an educational program about the history of the Vernon County Fair.
On Friday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. we will be inside the Senior Building with Vernon County Historical Society volunteer Veronica Kleiber for a program about the history of the fair. Join us as Veronica takes us on a journey through time about how the fair started over 150 years ago. The program will last about 45 minutes. On Friday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. Kevin Lindh, a professional balloon artist, will be with us inside the commercial building creating balloon art! Stop by and let Kevin amaze you with his ability to create crowns, swords, animals, and other objects all from balloons! The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 15-19.
Thanks to our partnership with Viroqua Area Schools, we’re pleased to offer an after-school program for the 2021-22 school year. Registration for the program occurred earlier this summer and we’re currently at capacity. We accept applications for entry into the program year-round. Any family applying now for entry into the program will be placed on a wait list. The Viroqua Area Foundation supports the program through a monetary contribution so the children can be provided a healthy snack when they arrive at the library for the program. It’s through the strength of the library and our community partners that we’re able to offer the program again. For further information, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.
Make sure to look at the community window in downtown Viroqua next to Citizens First Bank, as we have created a fun display for the month of September. Half of the window is promoting September as National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The other half of the window is recognizing September as Hispanic Heritage Month. We appreciate the opportunity to put up such a colorful display.
Save the date for the annual Friends of the Library book sale. The sale is scheduled for Nov. 9-11 inside the lobby space of McIntosh Memorial Library. The sale hours will be the same as library operating hours. More information about the sale will be announced soon.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.