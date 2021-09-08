McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Join McIntosh Memorial Library at the Vernon County Fair next week! We’re looking forward to being out at the fairgrounds with family friendly games, a balloon artist, and an educational program about the history of the Vernon County Fair.

On Friday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. we will be inside the Senior Building with Vernon County Historical Society volunteer Veronica Kleiber for a program about the history of the fair. Join us as Veronica takes us on a journey through time about how the fair started over 150 years ago. The program will last about 45 minutes. On Friday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. Kevin Lindh, a professional balloon artist, will be with us inside the commercial building creating balloon art! Stop by and let Kevin amaze you with his ability to create crowns, swords, animals, and other objects all from balloons! The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 15-19.