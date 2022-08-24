McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thanks to funding from the AARP Community Challenge Grant, McIntosh Memorial Library is offering residents an opportunity to get a book to keep and meet the author. The library is giving away copies of the book “The Big Year” written by Mark Obmascik.

To receive a copy of the book, stop by the circulation desk and request a copy to keep! Copies of the book are also available for checkout through the library system. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. the author will join us via Zoom from Colorado to talk about his book and answer questions from the audience.

Every year on Jan. 1, a quirky crowd of adventurers storms out across North America for a spectacularly competitive event called a Big Year – a grand, grueling expensive, and occasionally vicious, “extreme” 365-day marathon of birdwatching. A birding classic, “The Big Year” is the true story that became the 2011 fictionalized film starring Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson.

Obmascik is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author. His first nonfiction book, “The Big Year, was turned into a Hollywood movie. His second, “Halfway to Heaven,” was winner of the National Outdoor Book Award for Outdoor Literature. He was winner of the National Press Club Award for Environmental Journalism, and lead writer for the Denver Post team that won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Columbine High School massacre. He and his wife live in Denver. They have three sons.

We’re working in partnership with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center to bring a new service to the community called a Memory Café. Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize and build new support networks. The Viroqua area Memory Cafe’ will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua on the second Thursday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The first Café is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8.

Attendees of the Memory Café will find the environment relaxing and fun. Monthly activities or discussion topics about art, animals, music, food, and other topics will be provided. Coffee and snacks will be served.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to contact Teresa Gander at the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 608-637-5201 to RSVP. The Winding Rivers Library System and the Alzheimer’s Association are additional program sponsors.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.