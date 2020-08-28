McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

After being closed for five months this has been a great week to be open again. We officially launched our Phase 4 reopening plan on Monday, Aug. 24. The library is now open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We welcome you inside to browse the collection and to receive in-person service from staff at our circulation desk. When entering the library masks are required. We’re also limiting the number of people inside the library at one time to six. Therefore, you may experience short wait times. Our curbside service will still be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6. You can order materials online or call us to place an order for new library materials. When you are done with your library items return them in our book return slots 24/7. The return slots are located on the Jefferson Street side of the library building. Remember all returned items need to be in quarantine for a minimum o four days. As a result, you will see a delay in items being checked in and removed from your account. We are going to be honoring due dates and charging fines again beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Feel free to call us with questions at 637-7151, ext. 6.
Due to COVID-19, our annual after-school program in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools has been postponed. After several discussions about the program we felt it was in our best interest to postpone the program this fall. We know this program is very popular and that is why we are committed to reevaluating whether we can offer the program in 2021. The health and safety of our staff and patrons is our number one priority when evaluating whether the program can be offered or not.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!