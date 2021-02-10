McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

If this cold weather is keeping you close to home perhaps you should consider signing up for our home delivery service. Any resident in the Viroqua Area School District is eligible for the service. After you place an order for library materials, we will deliver them free of charge to your front door. We can even return your checked out items to the library for you. Applications can be found at the library or on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Please contact us with questions at 637-7151, extension 6. Our home delivery service is under the direction of Mary Mulvaney-Kemp.

Tax season has arrived, and your local public library has tax forms on hand to help you file. Stop by our lobby and pick up state and federal forms along with the instruction sheets. If we don’t have the specific form , extension 5.

On the north side of the library building you will see items on display as we recognize the month of February as Black History African American Heritage month. All of the titles in our north-side windows are owned by McIntosh Memorial Library and available for you to borrow. We spend a lot of time curating our collection by selecting items recommended by professional organizations such as the American Library Association. You can view our suggested reading lists under the “Beanstack” tab on our website.