McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

As we wrap up the month of January and march into February, we would like to invite you to take advantage of all the great programming we have lined up. From cooking and crafts to coding to conversations, we have a little bit for everyone. Next week for outdoor and food enthusiasts we’re offering a seasonal education program. In partnership with B&E’s Trees, we will be hosting a workshop titled “Beginning Maple Syrup Production.” The workshop will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. inside the program room. Bree Breckel from B&E’s Trees will help participants with their maple syrup ambitions, from identifying a maple tree in winter, proper tapping techniques for backyard and farmstead scale sapping, and various set-ups for cooking sap into syrup. The first 15 participants will receive a tap and tubing for their own backyard sap collection.
Bree has been making maple syrup, first in her backyard and then as a way to support her farm, since 2011. Breckel is a co-founder of B&E’s Trees, an off-grid syrup farm near Cashton, specializing in bourbon barrel aged maple syrup.
If you’re a current member of the Friends of the Library organization, you probably noticed a renewal notice in your mailbox. Renewal notices are always sent out in January to existing members, so you can take full advantage of the perks of being a Friends member for the entire year. The Friends organization is very active with a board of six members and numerous volunteers that work in the bookstore every week. The organization raises money to support special purchases and events for the library. Members also help in volunteer capacities by working at the library’s Farmer’s Market booth, serving cake for National Library Week, and assisting with our annual Thanksgiving “mini” feast. We encourage you to send back your renewal notice or drop it off at the library. New members are always welcome to join. Membership forms are inside the bookstore.
You have one more month to participate in our adult winter reading program. Between now and Feb. 29 read or listen to three books to win a fun winter-themed prize. All participants in the program will be eligible to win our grand prize of an Amazon Fire Tablet. To get started, stop by our circulation desk and pick up the official program bookmark.
If you’re missing a hat, glove, boot, or coat, remember to check for those items in our lost and found area located near the front entrance of the library. A lot of items have been left behind this winter which we would like to give back to the owner. We hang onto these items for a few months before donating them to the Bethel Butikk in Westby.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.