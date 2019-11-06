We appreciate everyone that supported our annual book sale at the library this week! The sale featured a wide variety of books and audiovisual materials that were donated to the Friends of the Library to sell or were discards from the library collection. The annual sale serves as an important fundraising event for the organization as money raised is used to make special purchases for the library. If you were unable to attend the sale you can always support the Friends of the Library by stopping by their book store. The store is located directly inside the entrance to the library and is filled with books and gift items. Gift certificates are also available. The store is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We are looking forward to hosting an upcoming program titled, “Conversations with our City Administrator.” Join Nate Torres on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. as he talks about what is happening in Viroqua and future projects that are planned. This program will serve as an opportunity for attendees to meet the new administrator and ask questions.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at the McIntosh Memorial Library. It provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
We still have a few openings for an adult sewing class this month. Make plans to join us on Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in our program room. During the two-hour class you will learn how to create three cloth bags with Instructor Julie Tomaro. The largest bags are for produce and the smallest bag is for silverware on the go! Participants are welcome to bring their own fabric and sewing machine. Otherwise all materials will be provided. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Stop by or call us to sign-up at 637-7151.
Looking for an evening story time to attend? We are pleased to provide a story time program at the library every Thursday night from 6-6:30. The program is filled with books, songs, and activities! We also offer two story-time programs in the morning. We have a program on Tuesday mornings from 10:30-11 and a program on Wednesday mornings from 11-11:30. All three story-time programs are offered year-round. Please stop by and join in on the fun.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
