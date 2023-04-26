After one year of planning the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is nearly here! In partnership with the Driftless Writing Center, staff and volunteers from McIntosh Memorial Library, along with numerous other volunteers, are eager to welcome all to Viroqua to enjoy the festival events from April 28-30.

If you haven’t registered to attend the festival, you have time! Please visit the event website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org and click on the festival registration button. As a registered attendee you’ll receive a festival bag filled with a festival guide, a coupon book filled with great deals from Viroqua area businesses, and tourist information including a map to help you explore the Viroqua area.

While our kickoff event is free, we’re encouraging you to register so you receive a cupcake at the conclusion of the presentation. Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton is bringing her show Makin’ Cake to the Temple Theatre on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. This program will entertain you, make you think, and feed you at the end with a cupcake! Visit the festival website to register.

Our biggest day is Saturday, April 29, with events starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending late into the evening with live music at the Eagles Club beginning at 7:30 p.m. We encourage you to start your day by stopping by the registration area inside the lobby of the library. From there you can begin to enjoy the vendor area located inside Western Technical College and the upstairs of the Eagles Club. Programs, workshops, seminars, and activities will be held throughout Viroqua. We’re so pleased for the various program host locations including the Vernon County Historical Society, WTC, Viroqua Eagles Club, McIntosh Memorial Library, Valley Stewardship Network, Metaphysical Graffiti, Salt and Tipple, Magpie Gelato, Parrish Music, Tangled Hickory, the Historic Temple Theatre, Encore, and City Hall.

On Sunday, April 30, we will conclude the festival with a tribute to poetry as April is National Poetry month. Join us for a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Viroqua United Methodist Church before transitioning over to McIntosh Memorial Library for a morning of poetry activities including a Poetry Lab. In the afternoon from 1 to 3, join us at Encore as we welcome Madison Poet Laureate Angie Trudell Vasquez to Viroqua for a reading followed by a community open mic from 2 to 3.

There are so many incredible activities planned for everyone! Remember, the festival activities are free. The only exception are two writing workshops and food purchased from the festival vendors. Whether you attend one event or 10, we hope you enjoy the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival. This festival is possible because of so many contributors. We’re proud to acknowledge those individuals, organizations, and businesses on the festival website and in our printed program.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.