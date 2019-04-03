Coming up next week McIntosh Memorial Library will join libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise.
The American Library Association has declared April 7-13 as National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.
In the city of Viroqua there has been a well-established public library since the early 1900s. Today, McIntosh Memorial Library helps lead the community by providing an after-school program, classes for adults, a booth at the Farmer’s Market, a collection of 40,000 items available for checkout, and community meeting rooms. Nearly 10,000 people have a library card through the McIntosh library and in 2018 the number of items checked out from the facility exceeded 200,000. Join us on Tuesday, April 9, as the Friends of the Library will be serving cake, coffee and lemonade during the afternoon to celebrate the role of the library in the community.
Make sure to include the library as one of your stops for the annual citywide rummage sales the weekend of April 13. The Friends of the Library will be having a giant sales table inside the entrance to the library. All the items on the table will be marked at 50 percent off. The table will be up starting on Monday, April 8.
We still have spots open for anyone interested in participating in an event for area women titled, “A Night at the Spa.” The event is scheduled for Friday, April 26, from 6-9 p.m. at the library. The event will include the opportunity to attend workshops on makeup selection and application led by former Miss Wisconsin Marissa Schaldach, hair styles by Daria Runice, and nail care and polish by Gladys Jacobson. The event will also feature catered appetizers, a photo booth, gift bags, and door prizes. Registration is required as space is limited. Register by stopping by the circulation desk or calling the library at 637-7151. The registration deadline is April 18.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
