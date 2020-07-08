McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We’ve been working behind the scenes with the great volunteers from the Driftless Writing Center to create an adult summer reading program! This summer we’re featuring the book titled "Contours," which is an anthology featuring the work of numerous local individuals.
We’re encouraging patrons to checkout a copy of the book and read it! We have also created numerous activities to take part in this summer which support the overarching theme of the book. Due to COVID-19 we’re unable to deliver the activities in person, so we have created a section on our website with the details. To get started log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and click on the summer reading tab. Be sure to select adult so you can see everything coming up now through the end of August.
Need a library card? No problem! While the library remains closed to in-person traffic we are continuing to issue virtual library cards. The cards will enable you to access our online digital collection or to reserve and checkout any item from our physical collection. To get started give us a call at 637-7151, ext. 6.
It was noted in last week’s Book Buzz, but we’re still receiving questions about book donations. Typically, we do accept donations year-round but due to COVID-19 we simply can’t. At some point we will be able to accept donations again but until then you will need to find another source to donate to. We are currently following strict quarantine measures as our number one priority is the safety of our patrons and staff.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!