McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are pleased to announce Phase 6 of our reopening plan will be implemented on Monday, May 3, at 9 a.m. On that date patrons will be allowed to come back inside the library to browse the collection and receive in-person service at the circulation desk. We are titling this phase “Grab and Go.”
We are encouraging you to think of the library as a grocery store. You are welcome to come inside, select your items, checkout, and leave. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 our play area, conference room, program room, and all public seating areas will remain closed. Masks and social distancing will be required. We will continue to offer contactless pickup for patrons wishing to use that service. Plus, access to our wireless internet service and public computers will remain unchanged. The library hours will continue to be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We look forward to welcoming you back inside the library again. Your patience and continued support is appreciated.
Thank you to everyone that stopped by the library last week to help us celebrate National Library Week. We heard a lot of positive comments about the personalized pencils we gave away courtesy of the Friends of the Library! The national theme of “Welcome to the Library” is so relevant, as we want to continue to remind you about the resources and services available to you through your local public library. To benefit from everything available to you, please register for a library card! Signing up for a card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time. If you lost your card or need a replacement, we can help with that, too. Stop by and see us or call our circulation desk for assistance at 637-7151, extension 6.
We are currently accepting applications from anyone interested in showcasing their artwork on our library art wall or inside one of two display cases. The display cases can also be used to share a special collection you have with the public. Displays begin on the first of each month and are up for the duration of the month. Our art wall and display cases are a wonderful opportunity to add an exciting feature to the library and we enjoy being able to support the work of local arts and collectors. Applications to reserve the spaces are available on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.