Have you signed up to attend the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival yet? In partnership with the Driftless Writing Center, the event will be held in Viroqua April 28-30. The event kicks off on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. with a presentation at the Temple Theatre featuring former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton. The presentation is free! We’re asking for registration, as all attendees will be served a cupcake at the conclusion of the presentation. We certainly want to make sure we purchase enough cupcakes!

The book festival activities begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Sixteen authors are scheduled to present book readings and participate in book signings that day. Author presentations will be held at the Vernon County Historical Society, Western Technical College, and City Hall. We’ll have at least 25 other authors or representatives from area small presses set up at tables inside Western Technical College and the upstairs of the Eagles Club. Activities for youth and families are scheduled for the entire day inside McIntosh Memorial Library. We’re so pleased the Waffle Wagon will be parked in front of the Vernon County Historical Society from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Norwegian waffles for sale. The Viroqua Lions will be selling their famous Lion Burgers and Lion Burger Plates at the Eagles Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in or carryout!

On Sunday, start the last day of the festival by joining us at the United Methodist Church from 8 to 10 a.m. for a pancake breakfast. Following the breakfast, nearly all activities will be held inside the library to celebrate National Poetry Month.

There are so many activities planned for the festival we encourage you to visit the event website for all the details at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org. Please help spread the word about the festival! This is a brand-new event for the city of Viroqua, and we want to make it successful.

The one component of the book festival which is so special is the number of people working behind the scenes to help make the event happen. The core team of volunteers is at 19 people. This group has been working for almost one year to plan for this large-scale event. The number of businesses, organizations, and groups involved and supporting the festival is outstanding. The festival has been grant funded four times to help offset the expenses. We’re so thankful to those funding sources for believing in the festival and reaching out with financial support. We also thank you for considering attending the book festival. We know the festival has something for everyone and you won’t be disappointed.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.