McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library held their annual meeting at the end of October. Reelected to the board by the members were incumbents Luella Oliver and Mary Wagner. At the November board meeting the board officers will be elected. During the meeting updates were provided by Board President Luella Oliver, Library Director Trina Erickson, Bookstore Manager Ken Tucker, and Board Treasurer Mary Wagner. The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization supporting McIntosh Memorial Library through advocacy, fundraising, and volunteering.

You can support the Friends this week by shopping at their annual book sale! The book sale is taking place Nov. 9-12 in the library lobby. Hours on Nov. 9 will be 1 to 8 p.m, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale features gently used books, magazines, and audiovisual materials. While the book sale is going on the bookstore will be closed. For more information about the sale, call the Bookstore at 608-637-7151, extension 2.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our second annual “Great Candy Exchange.” This event provided youth with an opportunity to trade their Halloween candy for either a youth book or a DVD. We collected more candy than we expected! Due to the popularity we will bring this event back again next year.

We’re pleased to partner with Viroqua Plastic Free for the next segment of the panel discussion: “The Plastic Conspiracy Part II: How Plastic Makes Us Sick.” The program will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 in our lobby from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Maybe Lately’s will be serving soup and bread from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m. there will be a panel discussion featuring Dr. Amy Kalkbrenner, Brett Nadrich, and Capt. Darren Vigi CEIC ATP. Preregistration for the event is not required.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.