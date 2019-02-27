With all the severe winter weather we’ve been experiencing lately I thought it may warm you up to realize planning for our annual summer reading program is underway! “A Universe of Stories” will be the theme of our 2019 children’s summer program. That theme means we will have a lot of fun with space-themed activities. Registration for the program will begin in early June, with activities starting Monday, June 10. We will offer daily activities from 3:30-4:45 p.m. at the library. The program will conclude Aug. 9. Just like last year the more kids read the more books they will be able to earn for their home libraries.
Another fun opportunity for local youth is our weekly code club. The McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 50 small and rural libraries in the United States to receive a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to offer this kind of activity. A code club enables youth between 8-18 an opportunity to learn how to create websites, apps and games through computer coding. We offer a code club every Monday night from 5:30-7 inside our program room. The club is facilitated by Anne Butera. New coders are always welcome to join us.
Has it been awhile since you had a library card? Or perhaps you had a card but now you don’t know where it is. Let us help you get started with a new library card! Getting a library card from McIntosh Memorial Library enables you to check out materials locally or at any library located within the Winding Rivers Library System. Getting a new card or a replacement card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time. As an adult you will need to bring in a driver’s license, state issued ID or a passport for the paperwork. Stop by and let us help you discover the amazing resources available to you through your local public library.
Don’t forget to make plans to join us Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our Antique Appraisal Fair featuring professional appraiser Mark Moran. You can have Mark appraise one of your treasurers or you can just come and watch the appraisals happen. If you would like an item appraised stop by our circulation desk. The cost is $15 per item with a maximum of one item per person. This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
