McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Have you stopped by the library to select a book you would like us to purchase for you? You read the last sentence right. We are purchasing books for you to keep! Thanks to a national grant award from the American Library Association, we are hosting an event titled, “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway” this summer.
The authors of the 15 books selected for the event represent personal storylines and current affairs of diverse groups of United States Americans. The books are on display inside the library through Saturday, June 26. After you have selected a book to read, fill out an order form and turn the form into a librarian at the circulation desk. The title you selected will be purchased for you! In return, we ask that you plan to participate in a facilitated community conversation held on the Vernon County Courthouse lawn, Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. During the conversation we will talk about the books, what you learned, and cultural diversity. Hosting a community conversation is a requirement of the grant.
On Tuesday, June 22, at 3:30 p.m. we will be hosting a pet parade and costume contest. The parade will begin in front of the library on Rock Avenue. Participants will walk from the library to Eckhart Park. The participating pets will be judged by an esteemed panel of local judges. Prizes will be awarded. Officer Brandon LaMere from the Viroqua Police Department will be participating with the city’s K-9 officer. At the park, Officer LaMere and his K-9 companion will do a small obedience type demonstration and will talk about how they work together. Participants are asked to sign up in advance for the event by stopping by or calling the library at 637-7151, extension 6.
We still have spots available if you are interested in participating in an adult needle felting class this month. The class will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at 1 p.m. with librarian Kathleen Kroska. All materials for the class will be provided by the library. To register, call the circulation desk.
During the month of June, we are pleased to feature the watercolor paintings of local artist Lisa Widner on our art wall. The paintings reflect the artist’s love and appreciation for nature. Inside our display case is a collection of folk art from artists residing in Mexico and Wisconsin. Stop by and enjoy both shows through the end of the month.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.