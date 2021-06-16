McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Have you stopped by the library to select a book you would like us to purchase for you? You read the last sentence right. We are purchasing books for you to keep! Thanks to a national grant award from the American Library Association, we are hosting an event titled, “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway” this summer.

The authors of the 15 books selected for the event represent personal storylines and current affairs of diverse groups of United States Americans. The books are on display inside the library through Saturday, June 26. After you have selected a book to read, fill out an order form and turn the form into a librarian at the circulation desk. The title you selected will be purchased for you! In return, we ask that you plan to participate in a facilitated community conversation held on the Vernon County Courthouse lawn, Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. During the conversation we will talk about the books, what you learned, and cultural diversity. Hosting a community conversation is a requirement of the grant.