The next time you stop by the library you may notice a couple of new people working at the circulation desk. Coriander and Freckle joined the library team earlier this month and are going through a robust training process.

Coriander is our new Library Services Specialist. In that position Coriander spends her mornings working at the circulation desk. While in the afternoon she spends time in the staff area processing and mending materials from our library collection. Freckle works with children in a newly created position titled Youth Services Specialist. Under the direction of our Youth Services Director this individual helps create and implement programs for youth between 0-18 years of age. Both Coriander and Freckle are excited for their new positions at the library. Stop in and meet these two dynamic members of our team.

We’re looking for artists to get involved with the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival April 28-30. To celebrate the many contributions of visual artists, festival organizers invite all artisans to craft work inspired by the world of books. It’s a chance to have fun, be creative, have your art on display, and win valuable prizes. There are two different opportunities to be involved. One is to have submitted art displayed Festival weekend. The second opportunity is to have the art judged during the Festival with the chance to win prizes. The art contest winners will be announced on Sunday, April 30, at 9 a.m. during the festival’s pancake breakfast at the Viroqua United Methodist Church. For more information on the art gallery and contest, and for the rules and deadlines for the displays, please visit the festival website at ridgesandriversbookfestival.org. Information is also available by contacting Maggie Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7.

The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival will be held April 28-30 in Viroqua. The festival honors the vision of celebrating reading, writing, creativity, and community.

Sign up now for a new class being offered at the library in partnership with the Driftless Dressmaker and His and Hers Sewing. On Tuesday, March 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. you can take a beginner’s class on working with sewing machines. Participants will learn how to set up, clean, and maintain a sewing machine, and how to use it to make a small project. All equipment will be provided by the library. Registration is required due to limited seating and supplies. Register in person at the library circulation desk or call 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, our Adult Winter Reading program is soon coming to an end. Since Jan. 9 we’ve been encouraging adults to pick up or print off a bookmark, read three books and/or listen to three audiobooks, and turn in the bookmark at the circulation for some fun winter themed prizes. The final day of the program is Feb. 28. Anyone that has turned in a bookmark will be in the drawing for the grand prize of a tablet. The drawing will take place on March 1.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.