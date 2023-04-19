We are excited for our Youth Services Director to have the opportunity to participate in the Leadership Development Institute offered by the Wisconsin’s Library Association. Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon accepts a check from the Friends of the Library Bookstore Manager Ken Tucker. Funds raised from store sales are being used to support Sheldon’s enrollment in a Leadership Development Institute offered by the Wisconsin Library Association.

Participants spend six months attending classes to strengthen their leadership skills which are important to their library, community, and their professional development! The Leadership Development Institute activities begin this month. Congrats Laci and thank you to the Friends of the Library for your continued support of our library and library staff.

On a different note, the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is fast approaching. Here at the McIntosh Memorial Library we are working hard with the committee for the Book Festival to get everything ready. We are very excited for everything the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival has to offer and what we can celebrate about books and everything that goes into the process.

To attend the festival, we ask that you register, and you might be asking, “Why register for the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival?” We’re encouraging anyone planning to attend the Book Festival to please register by visiting the festival website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org. All registered participants will receive a festival swag bag filled with tourist information, a printed program guide, and a book full of coupons for Viroqua area businesses. Thank you to staff from the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce for working with local business owners to assemble the coupon books. We’re sure you’ll find a handy coupon or two to use! When you arrive in Viroqua, we encourage you to stop by the lobby of the McIntosh Memorial Library to pick up your registration materials. Registration will be open on Friday, April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We’re looking forward to seeing you at the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival and welcoming you to Viroqua!

There is a variety of presentations and activities for everyone to enjoy, and an entire day of events dedicated to youth participants. On our website it is called “Not Just For Kids”, check out all the events available and plan out your day! Don’t forget to pencil in time to check out the Ridges & Rivers Book Gardens that will be held at various businesses in downtown Viroqua. Each location will host six festival authors where they will each spend 10 minutes reading excerpts from their books. Support the participating businesses and authors by attending a Book Garden event during the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival in Viroqua. The list of locations and authors will be in the swag bag at registration.

We look forward to spending the weekend with you!