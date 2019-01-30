McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting an antiques and collectibles appraisal event, featuring author and antiques expert Mark Moran of Iola, Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During the event, Moran will be on hand to help community members discover information about their personal treasures and what they may be worth. The event will be capped at 40 items, with about four minutes dedicated to examining and explaining each object’s origin, use and estimated value. Items eligible for appraisal include fine art, small furniture, ceramics, glassware, vintage photographs, advertisements, folk art, assorted toys, metal ware, clocks, costume jewelry, musical instruments, lighting, books and sports memorabilia. Excluded items include weapons, coins and paper money, fine jewelry, Nazi memorabilia and Beanie Babies. A complete list of eligible and excluded items is available at the library.
To register an item for appraisal the cost is $15 with a limit of one item per person. Register in person at the McIntosh Memorial Library circulation desk. Registrations are being accepted until Friday, March 15. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend the event which is being sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
The library is partnering with the Viroqua Elementary School and Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School to provide opportunities for families to engage in “Screen Free Week” activities during the week of Feb. 10. On Feb. 13 the library is hosting two fun family events starting at 6 p.m. In the program room there will be a cat lovers build, “Cat Castles” for their favorite feline out of cardboard boxes. If the cat at home would love a boat, airplane, or a castle to play in. In the conference room there will be an opportunity for people to create origami valentines. Fisher Olson will teach the proper folds before the class is over, so attendees can create a couple of valentines for their loved ones. These two events will be a lot of fun.
Current members of Friends of the Library organization may have received a renewal notice. Renewal notices are always sent out in January to existing members, so they can take full advantage of the perks of being a Friends member for the entire year. The Friends organization is very active with a board of 6 members and numerous volunteers. The organization raises money to support special purchases and events for the library. Members also help in volunteer capacities by working at the libraries Farmer’s Market booth, serving cake for National Library Week, and assisting with the library’s annual Thanksgiving Mini Feast. Members are encouraged to send back renewal notices or drop it off at the library. New members are always welcome to join. Membership forms are inside the Bookstore.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit in person at 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua.
