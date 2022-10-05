McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Over 100 handmade fiber items will be auctioned off during an October fundraising event at McIntosh Memorial Library. The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction now through Oct. 24. Stop by the library and place a silent auction bid on the donated items, including hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners, and more! Individuals receiving the highest bid on items will be notified by phone on Oct. 25. All funds raised from the event will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library. For more information about this event, please call the Friends of the Library Bookstore at 608-637-7151, extension 2.

The library is continuing to serve as a host location for weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are held on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library lobby. An appointment to participate in the clinics isn’t necessary as walk-ins are easily accommodated.

Thank you to everyone who signed up for a new library card during the month of September! Everyone applying for a new card last month received a free tote bag with some fun goodies tucked inside. Since 1987 September has been recognized as Library Card Sign-Up Month by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. The month of September is strategically picked for this event to help ensure students returning to school sign up for a library card before the start of classes. Remember, you can stop by the McIntosh Memorial Library anytime to apply for a card. The process is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time.

The second annual Dia de los Muertos Festival is coming soon! Thanks to grant funding from the Wisconsin Arts Board, we’re able to bring Philadelphia-based Mexican American fashion designer, Julieta Zavala to Viroqua. Julieta will present a program titled “Runway Fashion of Corn Husk Dress: Contemporary Design with Natural Elements.” The programs will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The programs provide you with an opportunity to speak with the artist designer, watch the process, and be hands-on. Julieta will also be at the Dia de los Muertos Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 7:30 p.m. at Keewaydin Farms in rural Viola. Information about the event can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.