McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be joining libraries all across the country by hosting a summer reading program for children. Registration for the program titled, “A Universe of Stories” will begin Monday, June 3, near the library entrance. Registered participants will receive a reading log, activity sheet and calendar of events. Youth will have the opportunity to earn books and win door prizes by completing reading logs and attending events throughout the summer. Starting Monday, June 10, the library will host daily activities beginning at 3:30 p.m. for youth between the ages of 6-14. The summer reading program will conclude Friday, Aug. 9. In 2018, the program at McIntosh Library had more than 500 local youth involved.
We appreciate everyone who joined us this month to welcome Richland Center author Harlan Flick to the library. Coming up next week Spring Green author Doris Green will be here to talk about Wisconsin’s subterranean treasures. Join us Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m as Doris will discuss the travels behind the stories in her new book, a second edition of "Wisconsin Underground: A Guide to Caves, Mines, and Tunnels In and Around the Badger State."
First published by Trails Books in 2000, the new guidebook describes 176 underground and related sites in 35 counties, along with 13 sidebars highlighting subterranean history and geology. More than a dozen listings point travelers to museum cave and mine replicas that illuminate an underground experience. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
We hope you will make plans to join us for our bi-monthly adult program in June titled, “Conversations.” Held on the first and third Friday of each month the program is an opportunity to learn, reminisce, discover, and meet people. On Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. we will be observing National CPR and AED Awareness Week with a presentation by local resident DiDi Lindvig. DiDi will speak about the importance of knowing life saving measures as every second counts in cardiac arrest. Through her business DiDi provides certification and renewal services for CPR, AED, Bloodborne Pathogen and First Aid Training.
In 2007, Congress unanimously passed a resolution to set aside June 1-7 each year as National CPR and AED Awareness Week to spotlight how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use an AED. The program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.”
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
