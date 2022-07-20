McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Need a ride to the conclusion of Vernon County Reads? We’ve got you covered! Since June 1, residents have been stopping by their local public libraries to check out the mysteries “Driftless Gold” and “Driftless Treasure” by Vernon County author Sue Berg.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Berg on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. The third book in the series, “Driftless Deceit,” will be available for purchase.

Bus transportation is being provided to the Aug. 18 event in Hillsboro. The bus will depart McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua at 5:30 p.m. The bus will make a stop in La Farge at Lawton Memorial Library at approximately 6 p.m. to transport passengers to Hillsboro with an estimated arrival time of 6:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the program the bus will depart the Hillsboro Community Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. The bus will drop off passengers in La Farge at Lawton Memorial Library and lastly in Viroqua at McIntosh Memorial Library.

Anyone interested in riding the bus must register by stopping by McIntosh Memorial Library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Bus seating is limited. Funding for the transportation provided by the participating libraries, along with the Driftless Writing Center.

We have three weeks remaining in our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program. The last three weeks are full of fun activities for youth to enjoy! Two programs require advance registration. Those events are a Garden Day Camp to La Crosse Friday, Aug. 5 and our Mermaid Pool Party Friday, Aug. 12 at Bigley Pool. The calendar of events is available inside the library or online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

Remember the more youth read this summer the more books they can earn for their home libraries. In June we awarded 113 prize books to participants in our program. To get started stop in and grab a reading log. After that you just need to read! We have hundreds of books to giveaway this summer. Get involved and earn a book.

We’re looking forward to hosting a program featuring Wisconsin author Dr. Pao Lor. The program will be offered virtually via zoom from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 28. The Zoom link is available on the McIntosh Memorial Library website and Facebook page.

Pao Lor is the author of the book “Modern Jungles: A Hmong Refugee’s Childhood Story of Survival.” In the book, Pao shares his unassuming and transformative childhood journey from his isolated, tribal village in central Laos to the heartland of America, an inspirational coming of age story capturing the essence of the enduring human spirit and the Hmong American experience. Pao’s story is a homage to individuals, communities, organizations and countries that welcome and give persecuted individuals and families the opportunities for a new life. The book is published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.