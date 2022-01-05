McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Did you make a New Year’s resolution? Perhaps your resolution includes learning a new craft. We want to remind you the Winding Rivers Library System libraries, including McIntosh Memorial Library, are continuing to provide free access to Creativebug, an online arts resource! All you need is your library card and access to an Internet-enabled device or computer to enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 online art and craft classes, plus patterns, templates, and recipes.

Creativebug offers easy-to-follow video instructions from expert artists and crafters. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire. Topics include art & design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food & home, jewelry, holiday & party, and classes for kids.

To get started, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. You will be prompted to enter your library card number and then to create an account upon your first use. After creating an account, users will be able to log in and start creating.

Our annual Adult Winter Reading Program is underway! We know so many of you enjoy this program so we are excited to offer it again. Participating in the program is easy as you just need to enjoy reading or listening to books. Stop by the library and pick up a participant bookmark. You have until Monday, Feb. 28 to read or listen to three books. Record the titles on your bookmark, bring the bookmark to the library and choose a fun prize from our prize basket. Anyone turning in a bookmark will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize of an Amazon Fire tablet. Any questions about the program can be directed to Maggie at 608-637-7151, extension 7.

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space in 2022. Clinics are scheduled for Jan. 10, 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

