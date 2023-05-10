Thank you to everyone who took time to stop by the Vernon County Historical Society on Saturday, May 6 to tour the BUS_eum. The BUS_eum visit was sponsored by the VCHS and the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library. The exhibit inside the bus was about aspects of American history including an exhibit on the history between Germany and America. On the outside of the bus attendees enjoyed the exhibit focused on climate change. Two programs held inside the historical society were led by staff and students affiliated with the traveling museum. Further information about the BUS_eum can be found by visiting www.traces.org

You still have time to register to participate in our May adult art class. We’re excited to welcome back Kathleen Kroska to the library to teach a needle felting class on Friday, May 12, beginning at 12:30 p.m. While employed at the library Kathleen taught numerous art classes for us. This class will be focused on how to needle felt a goldfish in an aquarium. Registration is required as space and materials are limited. Stop by or give us a call at 608-637-7151, extension 6 to sign up.

Join us at the Viroqua Farmers Market on Saturday, May 13, for our fourth annual Tree & Shrub Sapling Giveaway. Purchased from the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department we have a beautiful selection of 100 saplings to giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. The shrub saplings are chokeberry, dogwood and elderberry. Arrive early, as our annual giveaway event is always very popular.

Over the next three weeks you may notice an uptick of students inside the library. In May we host numerous classrooms at the library for end of year field trips. We enjoy hosting the students as it gives us an opportunity to talk about the upcoming Summer Reading Program with them. The summer theme is “All Together Now.” Information about the program including the calendar of events will be released soon.

If you missed the opportunity to view the submissions for the art contest we hosted as part of the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival you’re in luck! During the month of May, the submissions are on display inside the library. Congratulations to artists Mary Wagner and Kathie Wheeler for being prize-winner artists through the book festival contest. We thank all artists for participating in the contest. Stop in and enjoy the pieces.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.