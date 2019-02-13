The Friends of the Library annual membership Drive is underway. Renewal notices have been sent out to current members while a deep discount is being offered right now for anyone that signs up as a new member of the organization. The Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization that runs the Bookstore, hosts fundraising events, volunteers at library programs, and provides essential advocacy work in the community. Your support of this organization helps fund special purchases and programs for the library. Want to know more? Stop by the bookstore and get involved.
Due to popular demand we are looking forward to once again hosting a two-part Beginning Beekeeping Class. Join us Saturday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon inside the library program room. Jim Krause from Viroqua has been a beekeeper for over 10 years and will be teaching the class using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees and maintaining the hive, among others. This class is intended for area residents new to beekeeping and especially people who are interested in becoming beekeepers. To register for the class please stop by or give us a call.
Coming up in early March we are going to be offering a two-part Japanese Braiding class titled, kumihimo. Local artist Maureen O’Connor will be teaching the classes on March 6 and 13 from 1-3 p.m. inside our conference room. During the first class you will hear about the history of the art and have the opportunity to start working with the loom and thread. In the second class you will be able to build off the information learned the week before and create a bracelet before the class is over. All materials will be provided by the library. Registration is required, as the class size is limited to 10 people. Register by stopping by or calling the library at 637-7151.
Registration is open for a brand-new event we are bringing to McIntosh Memorial Library next month. Our first annual Spa Night for high school women will be held Friday, March 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the library. The event will feature inspiring speakers, makeup, hair and nail workshops, catered appetizers, a photo booth, gift bags, and more! Anyone interested in participating should stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151. High school students from any school district or home school students are welcome and encouraged to register.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
