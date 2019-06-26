Have you signed up for our first adult cooking class of the summer yet? Coming up on Wednesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. we are offering a hands-on cooking class titled, “Creating a Smorgastrata.” The class will begin outdoors in the library garden where we will pick fresh produce to cook with. A variety of produce will be necessary in order to create a beautiful smorgastrata. This dish is a savory cake that is similar to a sandwich, but with large amounts of filling and garnish, similar to a layered cream cake. A smorgastrata is normally made up of several layers of white or light rye bread with creamy fillings in between. Step-by-step instruction will be given so participants can create a smorgastrata to take home and enjoy. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Sign up by stopping by the circulation desk or calling 637-7151.
We appreciate everyone who stopped by our booth at the Viroqua Night Market this month. The theme of our seasonal booth is “Family Carnival.” Coming up in July we will be joined by Kevin Lindh. Kevin is known as the premier balloon artist of the Midwest. Right before your eyes Kevin will dazzle you with his amazing balloon creations. We will also be bringing back the lollipop tree. The next Viroqua Night Market will take place on Wednesday, July 17, from 6-9 at Eckhart Park.
Do you need employment assistance or career counseling? Schedule an appointment with Myron Daubert from the Department of Workforce Development. Myron will be at the library on Tuesday, July 2, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, meeting with area residents. Myron meets with individuals for 30-minute appointments at no charge. Let Myron help you write a resume, sign up for the Wisconsin Job Center website, or strengthen your interviewing skills. To schedule an appointment, stop by the library or give us a call at 637-7151.
The library will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. We will be open regular hours on Friday, July 5. While we are closed you can access your library account through our website. Plus, our exterior book drop is always open for you to return your library materials.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.
