McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

In March 1980, after celebrations had spread across the country, President Jimmy Carter declared that March 8 was officially the start of National Women’s History Week. Since then, every president has declared the month of March Women’s History Month.
At McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua, we are recognizing the contributions of women with a special poster exhibit from the Smithsonian on display in our north side windows. We encourage you to walk along the sidewalk and enjoy the stories and pictures each poster contains. Next week we will be presenting part one of a two-part program about the work of local midwives and doulas in our area. Part one of the program will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m., followed by part two on Monday, March 29 at 4:30 p.m. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, both programs will be offered virtually through Zoom. Links to the programs can be found on the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
On Friday, March 26 at 1 p.m. we will be offering an online craft program for adults. Using the digital resource Creativebug we will work together to create Peeps for spring! All materials will be provided by the library. Registration is required as space is limited. To sign up, call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
Have you tried out our “Book Bundles” resource yet? This is a great tool for you to communicate directly with library staff about what kind of materials you would like. A link to the resource is available on our website under the digital resources tab. “Book Bundles” is a short form you can fill out letting us know what items you’re interested in. Once you submit the document library staff will put together a customized book bundle for you. We have received a very positive response to this new resource. Please give it a try and let us know what you think!
A new month means expanded hours at McIntosh Memorial Library! We are now open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Please stop by the lobby and pick up your holds, use a computer, printer, or the high-speed wireless internet service. In the lobby we also have tax forms, event flyers, and a table filled with gently used books for sale from the Friends of the Library. The next phase of reopening will include browsing the collection. Have a question? Give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.