We are partnering with the Vernon County Historical Society and Viroqua Area Schools for an afternoon program featuring Viroqua Astronaut Mark Lee. The program will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. inside the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium. Lee will share stories and pictures about the time he spent as an astronaut with NASA. Over the course of his career Lee had the opportunity to go on four space flights, spending 33 days in orbit. Lee was part of the teams that traveled on the STS-30 Atlantis, STS-47 Endeavor, STS-64 Discovery, and the STS-82 Discovery. The trips enabled him to travel 13 million miles and to go around the world 517 times.
Lee is the son of Viroqua residents Charles and Ruth Lee. Following his graduation from Viroqua High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Lee was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in May 1984. In June 1985, he completed a one-year training and evaluation program, qualifying him for assignment as a mission specialist on future Space Shuttle flight crews. Lee retired from NASA and the Air Force in 2001. Today he serves as the Director of Aerospace Facilities for Affiliated Engineers, Inc. Lee’s visit to Viroqua is part of our “Universe of Stories” summer reading program.
Starting on Tuesday, June 4, we will be bringing back Yoga Story Time to the library on Tuesday nights. Yoga Story Time is a lot like our regular story-time activities with books and songs, but we add in another component which is yoga! Yoga Story Time will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30-7 with Miss Mary.
We are now accepting entries for our first annual Through the Lens photo contest. Complete rules and an entry form are on our website or can be picked up at the circulation desk. We will be accepting entries through the end of June. All entries will be judged and put on display during the month of July inside the library. Prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
We are continuing to take registrations for our annual children’s summer reading program. Once registered the child will receive a reading log, calendar of events, and more! The more kids read this summer the more books they can earn for their home libraries. Want to know more? Stop by and let us help you get started. The first day of the program is Monday, June 10.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.