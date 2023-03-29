The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival, an event spearheaded by the Driftless Writing Center and McIntosh Memorial Library, has been awarded three grants to support the upcoming festival. The city of Viroqua will be the host location for the event April 28-30. McIntosh Memorial Library will serve as the event headquarters.

A JEM grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism was awarded to assist with marketing the festival locally and across Wisconsin. The mission of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism states in part to market the state as the Midwest’s premier travel destination for fun.

Arts Midwest awarded a GIG grant to the Driftless Writing Center to support bringing Dasha Kelly Hamilton to Viroqua. Hamilton will be at the Temple Theatre on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m., to present a program titled “Makin’ Cake.” In “Makin’ Cake,” Dasha Kelly Hamilton slices into American history exploring race, culture, and class in a refreshing and fun way. Part history lesson, part social science revelation, “Makin’ Cake” is a short story about America’s sweet tooth and pathway to salvation and leaves room for dessert and dialogue with a cake reception immediately following the performance.

Wisconsin Humanities awarded a major grant to McIntosh Memorial Library for overall support of the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival. The grant funds presentations by authors Liv Marit-Haakenstad, Eric Dregni, Dr. Pao Lor, and events associated with our Celebration of Poetry including the Poetry Lab on Sunday, April 30, hosted by Franciscka Voeltz and Nikki Wallschlaeger.

To register as a festival attendee, visit www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org

In partnership with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center we’ll be hosting another Memory Café’. The Café is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the library conference room. To celebrate April, the theme of the monthly Café’ will be making a spring themed craft and discussing what everyone enjoys about the season.

A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals with any form of dementia, MCI, or other brain disorder. They are designed to include the care partner as well, for a shared experience. Memory Café gatherings provide a safe and comfortable space where caregivers and their loved ones can socialize, listen to music, play games, and enjoy other appropriate activities. Activities tend to focus on topics that are apt to cause one to reminisce about times gone by. That “connection” to the past can be as comforting as it is medically beneficial. During memory cafes dementia or its progression is not discussed. This is a time to relax and enjoy the moment. Cafés are held on the second Thursday of each month at McIntosh Memorial Library.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.