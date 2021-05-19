McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

If you are a local artist, we would love to connect with you! The Viroqua Area Foundation sponsors a wall inside the library for artists to display their creations. We schedule artists for one month shows starting at the beginning of each month. Currently, our wall is featuring the photography of Jillian Davis from Viroqua. We also have an art display case available to feature pottery, needlework, jewelry, or a special collection. Currently, our case is highlighting the pottery work of Fernando Peguero. Fernando lives in Mexico and is a natural red clay pottery artist. If you are interested in reserving a space, please contact Library Director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org for an application.

Join us for our second adult “Conversations” program for the month of May on Friday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Our featured guest for the program will be Karen Dahl from Viroqua. Karen is the retired board president of The Flame of Hope Foundation. Dahl established the Flame of Hope in 1999 which is the U.S.-based fundraising affiliate for Thailand’s Duang Prateep Foundation (DPF). During the program you will learn about the foundation, who it helps, and how you can be involved. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the program will be live via Zoom. Links to the program can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website.