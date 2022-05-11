McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who supported our 3rd annual Tree and Shrub Sapling Giveaway on Saturday, May 7! We handed out 161 saplings in just over one hour during the opening day of the Viroqua Farmers Market. This year we offered five different varieties of shrubs including serviceberry, plum, apple, chokeberry, and red osier dogwood! We’ve made the commitment to be at the Farmers Market at least two Saturday mornings per month. We look forward to seeing you at the Markets this season!

Library Director Trina Erickson and Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon are attending the Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries Conference in Pewaukee, Wisconsin this week. With a theme of INFINITE POSSIBILITIES, the goal of this year’s WAPL conference is that attendees will leave empowered to explore possibilities beyond their library and community. Erickson and Sheldon will be speaking at the conference on the topics of leadership and networking. The conference is May 11-13, 2022.

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of our 2022 Summer Reading program for youth. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 4 for a Kickoff to Summer Open House! Located in our program room the event will feature cake, door prizes, a photo booth, crafts, and an opportunity to get signed up for the program! Our Summer Reading program will offer activities for youth ages 0-17 beginning on Monday, June 6. Back this year will be the opportunity for participants to earn books! The more books a youth reads over the summer the more books they can earn to keep for their home libraries. We are so excited to fill you in on all the details about summer at the Open House on Saturday, June 4.

If you’re a local artist, we would love to connect with you! The Viroqua Area Foundation sponsors a wall inside the library for artists to display their creations. We schedule artists for one month shows starting at the beginning of each month. Currently, our wall is featuring a collection of pictures from Viroqua Plastic Free. We also have an art display case available to feature pottery, needlework, jewelry, or a special collection. Currently, our case is highlighting the work of author and artist Ken Stark. If you’re interested in reserving a space, please contact Library Director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org for an application.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

