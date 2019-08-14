We are looking forward to hosting a local author presentation and book signing this month. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the library conference room. Viroqua author Barbara Kailean Welsh will speak about her book, “ Blazing a Trail: The Unconventional Life of Harriet Hosmer.”
Harriet Hosmer was a traveler enjoying the beauty of the Upper Mississippi wilderness when she ran to the top of a bluff overlooking Lansing, Iowa, during a riverboat stop. The moment was memorialized, and the site named Mount Hosmer. No one knew the young woman would go on to become one of America’s first female sculptors, and famous across the globe. The book is the story of Hosmer’s life, from childhood tragedy to fame. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Barabara Kailean Welsh grew up on a farm west of Lansing near the unincorporated town of Church. Her interest in local history began with a handful of her grandmother’s antique postcards and grew through her work as editor of the Allamakee Journal newspaper from 1988-1995. Welsh moved to Viroqua in 2004.
Next week will mark the conclusion of our fourth annual “Vernon County Reads” adult summer reading program. Since June we have been encouraging patrons to check out the books The Life We Bury and The Shadows We Hide by Minnesota author Allen Eskens.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, Allen Eskens will speak at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. Vernon County Reads is presented by six local libraries along with the Driftless Writing Center.
Last month the Friends of the Library sponsored our first annual “Through the Lens” photography contest. The entries were spectacular and were on display during the month of July in our art display case. At the end of the month the entries were judged, and the winners contacted. Congratulations to the following people for receiving a cash award for their outstanding photography: Karin Ott Best of Show, Colleen Canavan first place, Roger Hanson second place and Rebecca Halvorsen third place.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
