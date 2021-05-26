McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed May 29-31 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. While the library is closed, please continue to return your materials in the exterior book drop located along Jefferson Street. You can also place orders for library items by logging into your library account. The orders will be filled as quickly as possible, so you have new materials to enjoy in early June. Questions? Please call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.

Miss Laci has been busy this month meeting with elementary classrooms about the upcoming “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program. Registration for the program will begin on Monday, June 7, here at the library. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 we are planning on holding most of the activities outside in our courtyard or at Eckhart Park. Any in-person programming at the library will be limited to 15 youth or less. Therefore, we are going to be requiring advance registration for some of our programs this summer. Just like in the past, the more kids read the more prize books they will be able to earn for a home library. Full details will be announced soon! Please contact Laci Sheldon with questions at 637-7151, extension 5.