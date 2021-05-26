McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed May 29-31 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. While the library is closed, please continue to return your materials in the exterior book drop located along Jefferson Street. You can also place orders for library items by logging into your library account. The orders will be filled as quickly as possible, so you have new materials to enjoy in early June. Questions? Please call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
Miss Laci has been busy this month meeting with elementary classrooms about the upcoming “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program. Registration for the program will begin on Monday, June 7, here at the library. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 we are planning on holding most of the activities outside in our courtyard or at Eckhart Park. Any in-person programming at the library will be limited to 15 youth or less. Therefore, we are going to be requiring advance registration for some of our programs this summer. Just like in the past, the more kids read the more prize books they will be able to earn for a home library. Full details will be announced soon! Please contact Laci Sheldon with questions at 637-7151, extension 5.
Our first adult “Conversations” program for the month of June will feature Veronica Kleiber. Veronica is a volunteer with the Vernon County Historical Society. Join us on Friday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. as we hear about the Sherry-Butt House on north Main Street in Viroqua. The property has a rich history which Kleiber will explain. Our Conversations programs are offered via Zoom. To join the program, visit the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or our website for the login information.
We have two adult art programs scheduled for early June. On Thursday, June 10, at 1 p.m. we will be hosting an intermediate watercolor class. All participants will be learning how to sketch and paint a cow in honor of June Dairy Month! While on Wednesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. we will be offering a macrame class. During that class participants will learn how to macrame feathers. All the art supplies for both classes will be provided by the library. Space is limited for both classes and preregistration is required. Call the circulation desk to sign up at 637-7151, extension 6. You can also contact our Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie at 637-7151, extension 7 for more information.
To stay up-to date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.